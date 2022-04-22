A Washington man charged in 2020 with sexually assaulting two children pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts Wednesday and was sentenced to state prison.
Charles Michael Appel, 27, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to two counts each of unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, along with one charge of child pornography.
Judge Valarie Costanzo sentenced Appel to serve one to four years in state prison, followed by four years of probation. Appel must also be listed on the state police’s Megan’s List sexual offender registry for 25 years after his release.