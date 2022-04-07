A Washington man accused of providing a lethal amount of methadone to his friend in 2020 was ordered to stand trial in the man’s death.
Carlito J. Montanez-Pietzke allegedly provided methadone to Christopher Boyd and then told him not to drink the whole glass of liquid because it could be harmful, according to testimony at his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Washington County Central Court.
Boyd ingested the substance and later was found unresponsive by his mother and brother in their Valley Road home in Chartiers Township. Boyd, 50, died July 24, 2020, at Canonsburg Hospital shortly after being rushed there by ambulance.
Montanez-Pietzke, 26, of 143 Jollick Manor, was arrested this February and charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.
The victim’s brother, Robert Boyd, testified that he had just returned home from work when he saw Christopher Boyd talking to Montanez-Pietzke in the kitchen. Robert Boyd said the two men were “buddies” so the conversation didn’t seem unusual, although he also knew that his brother was purchasing pain medication from Montanez-Pietzke in recent months. As Robert Boyd walked by, he saw his brother holding a green glass from their kitchen cupboard filled with a liquid before Montanez-Pietzke allegedly provided a warning.
“You should not drink this whole thing,” Boyd recalled the suspect telling his brother. “It could be harmful since (Christopher Boyd had) never done it before.”
Christopher Boyd apparently ingested a portion of the drink and then went to his bedroom. Less than an hour later, he was found unresponsive on a reclining chair in the house, Boyd testified.
Chartiers Township police Officer Amanda Brewer said investigators found the green glass in the bedroom with residue inside and only a little bit of liquid left. She said investigators had the liquid tested by state police and the substance was determined to be methadone, which is a painkiller that is typically used to help wean opioid users off drugs.
Brewer testified that investigators learned Boyd at times bought drugs from Montanez-Pietzke “to make the pain go away,” although she did not elaborate on what medical issue the victim was suffering from that required him to seek pain relief. Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco earlier testified during the hearing that Boyd died from a lethal level of methadone found in his system, while cardiovascular disease also contributed to his death.
Noah Geary, Montanez-Pietzke‘s defense attorney, argued that the victim’s brother never saw a drug transaction and there was no testimony showing that his client sold methadone to Boyd.
“There’s not evidence of drug delivery in this proceeding,” Geary said.
Assistant District Attorney Rachel Wheeler responded that there was enough evidence from the conversation in the kitchen between Montanez-Pietzke and Boyd showing there was a drug transaction at some point between them. She added there were also cellphone messages on Boyd’s device showing him communicating with Montanez-Pietzke asking for drugs to help with pain.
District Judge James Saieva Jr. agreed and ordered Montanez-Pietzke to stand trial on all charges after hearing testimony. Montanez-Pietzke is being held at the Washington County jail on $250,000 bond.