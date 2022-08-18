A Washington man accused of firing shots into another car during a drive-by shooting last month was ordered to stand trial in the case, while prosecutors also added more charges against him.

Russell I. Porter, 26, is accused of leaning out his car window July 26 to fire up to six gunshots into a nearby car in the 100 block of East Wylie Street in the city, although no one was injured.

