A Washington man, who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 79, hit another vehicle and was killed early Tuesday morning.
Darnell Hudson, 57, was driving his Ford Focus the wrong way in the southbound lane at about 1:50 a.m. when he struck a Hyundai Elantra near mile marker 43 in North Strabane Township, according to a news release from Washington County Coroner Tim Warco.
The Elantra was being driven by Zachary Porta, 28, of Altoona. Porta was seriously injured in the accident and transported to an area hospital, according to police.
Hudson was declared dead just before 3 a.m. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the coroner's office.
North Strabane and Canonsburg police, and North Strabane firefighters responded to the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by state police.