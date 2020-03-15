A Washington man was killed in a rollover crash Sunday morning.
Michael D. Slider, Sr., 56, was headed southwest near 25 Woodland Ave. in Canton Township around 11:42 p.m. Saturday, a release from Washington County Coroner Tim Warco states. Slider was the only passenger and lost control of the vehicle, rolling it onto its side. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Slider was pronounced dead at 12:39 a.m. Canton Township Fire Department and Ambulance and Chair Service assisted at the scene. State police are investigating the incident.