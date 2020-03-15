Generic car crash
Buy Now

A Washington man was killed in a rollover crash Sunday morning.

Michael D. Slider, Sr., 56, was headed southwest near 25 Woodland Ave. in Canton Township around 11:42 p.m. Saturday, a release from Washington County Coroner Tim Warco states. Slider was the only passenger and lost control of the vehicle, rolling it onto its side. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Slider was pronounced dead at 12:39 a.m. Canton Township Fire Department and Ambulance and Chair Service assisted at the scene. State police are investigating the incident.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription