A 22-year-old Washington man was killed early Saturday after his vehicle crashed into a tree.
According to the Washington County coroner's office, Noah Roten was traveling north on Route 18 (Park Avenue) in South Franklin Township when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the area of 3510 Park. The accident was reported to the 911 dispatch center at 3:05 a.m., and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:57 a.m.
Roten, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt.
State police are investigating. Ambulance and Chair Service and South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department assisted.