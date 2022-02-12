Generic car crash

A 22-year-old Washington man was killed early Saturday after his vehicle crashed into a tree.

According to the Washington County coroner's office, Noah Roten was traveling north on Route 18 (Park Avenue) in South Franklin Township when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the area of 3510 Park. The accident was reported to the 911 dispatch center at 3:05 a.m., and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:57 a.m. 

Roten, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt. 

State police are investigating. Ambulance and Chair Service and South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department assisted.

