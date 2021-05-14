A 19-year-old Washington man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in South Strabane Township.
According to the Washington County coroner's office, Caleb Jackson was traveling on his motorcycle on East Maiden Street near the junction with Interstate 79 South just before 6 p.m. when he crashed with another vehicle. The other driver's name was not provided.
Jackson was transported to Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:43 p.m. The cause of his death is pending an autopsy report.
State police are investigating.