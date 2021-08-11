A Washington man was killed when his motorcycle struck the side of a tractor-trailer Monday night in South Strabane Township.
Homer Howard Thomas Jr., 42, was killed in the accident, which occurred shortly after 10 p.m., according to a news release from Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco.
Thomas was declared dead at Washington Hospital at about 11:30 p.m., the release said.
According to state police, the accident occurred near mile marker 18 on Interstate 70. Thomas was driving his motorcycle west when he struck the side of the tractor-trailer.
Police said Thomas slid into the center lane. He was not wearing a helmet, according to police.
According to the coroner, the exact cause and manner of Thomas’ death is pending an autopsy and further investigation.
Warco issued another release late Tuesday afternoon addressing concerns from first responders about dangerous behavior from drivers passing the scene.
According to Warco, additional accidents occurred in the traffic backup resulting from the crash, which he blamed on distracted driving.
Warco added an SUV drove past a South Strabane fire truck being used to close two lanes of the interstate at high speed.
“One life was already lost last night. The first responders who selflessly worked to save that life were also put in jeopardy by the careless, purposeful action of that driver. Luckily, no one working the scene was injured,” Warco said.
Warco encouraged drivers to drive slowly and follow instructions from first responders when driving past an accident.