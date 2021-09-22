Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Cooler. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.