A Washington man was killed in a hit-and-run accident early Wednesday morning in Canton Township.
Justin Gilbert, 19, was struck by a vehicle about 4 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Chestnut Street, according to Washington County Coroner Tim Warco.
The car was driving east on West Chestnut Street.
The coroner declared Gilbert dead at the scene at 4:50 a.m. The cause and manner and death are pending an autopsy.
State police are investigating the incident. Ambulance and Chair and Canton Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.