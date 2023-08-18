A Washington man was killed Wednesday night when he was struck by a car along Interstate 376 in Green Tree.
The office of the Allegheny County medical examiner identified the man as Husam Raji Shuibat, 53.
According to state police, the incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-376 at about 11:45 p.m. Public Information Officer Rocco Gagliardi said Shuibat was off on the road’s shoulder hitching a disabled vehicle to his tow truck.
While Shuibat was outside of his truck, another vehicle struck him and drove away from the scene.
“There were key witnesses that were able to get a good car description and plate description,” Gagliardi said.
Shuibat was declared dead on the scene, according to the medical examiner.
Gagliardi identified the driver as Hunter Crown, 23, of Pittsburgh, and indicated police are continuing to investigate.
