A Washington man was killed Thursday morning after losing control of his vehicle in East Finley Township.
Matthew Rafferty, 43, was driving west on Cracraft Road at about 6:30 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a report from the Washington County coroner.
Rafferty was transported from the scene to Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 7:54 a.m., the coroner reported.
Rafferty’s specific cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and further investigation.
State police are investigating. Ambulance and Chair Service, West Finley, Morris Township, and Claysville fire departments also responded to the crash.
