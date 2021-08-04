A Washington man was killed Monday evening after crashing an all-terrain vehicle.
Michael P. Romano, 40, was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Washington County coroner’s office.
According to the coroner, Romano lost control and rolled the ATV on private property in the 1000 block of West Wylie Avenue. The accident was reported to 911 at 9:15 p.m.
Romano was not wearing a helmet, according to the coroner.
The exact cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and further investigation.
State police are investigating. Ambulance and Chair Service and Canton Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.