A man armed with a fully loaded handgun was found hiding inside a fast-food restaurant bathroom after deliberately ramming his vehicle into his ex-girlfriend’s car in the Walmart parking lot on the Fourth of July, South Strabane police reported Wednesday.
Dametric James Medlen, 22, of Washington, faces felony charges of aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license following the noontime incident.
According to the criminal complaint, Medlen’s ex-girlfriend, who has a protection from abuse order against him, called police to the Walmart lot at Trinity Point Drive. The woman told police that Medlen deliberately struck her car from behind and then sideswiped her. Her 4-year-old child was in the backseat of the car at the time.
Police described the woman’s vehicle as having severe damage to the rear bumper and driver’s side.
Medlen’s car broke down and he fled on foot, according to the complaint. Police found him hiding in the bathroom of the nearby McDonald’s restaurant.
Medlen told officers that he was armed and had a gun inside a satchel he was wearing. He surrendered the satchel to police, who found the loaded gun inside, court documents state. Medlen also was in possession of the keys to the broken-down car in the Walmart lot.
When reached for comment Wednesday, a spokesperson for McDonald’s said management at the restaurant was not aware of the incident. South Strabane police Chief Drew Hilk declined to comment beyond the contents of the complaint.
Medlen also faces multiple misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned Tuesday night before District Judge Joshua Kanalis, who sent him to the Washington County jail without bond. Court records indicate bond was denied due to Medlen violating the PFA.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. July 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.