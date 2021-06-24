A Washington man is facing charges he broke into a city’s man’s residence early Wednesday and struck him in the head with a loaded handgun.
City police apprehended the suspect, Rahshad Grigsby Jr., 22, at the scene after the victim recognized the red pants he wore at the time of the assault, court records show.
Police were sent to the Jefferson Avenue residence of Kevin Underwood after receiving a complaint about 1:10 a.m. that four men had broken in and assaulted him.
Grigsby, of 719 N. Main St., returned to the area after learning that police were questioning one of his relatives about the case.
Police said a handgun matching the description of the one used in the assault was found in the trunk of Grigsby’s vehicle, the affidavit states. It was loaded with 16 rounds, with one in its chamber.
Police did not reveal a motive for the assault in charging documents. The other identities of the three other suspects were not immediately known Wednesday.
Grigsby is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment. He is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan T. Ward.