A Washington man was jailed Friday on allegations one of his social networking accounts contained images of child pornography.
The state police computer crime unit also accused the suspect, John Terrell Hitzges, 21, of having a video showing child pornography on his cellphone, court records show.
His digital files were turned over to police after Tumblr reported them to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about 5:50 p.m. May 20, the affidavit indicates.
Police said the images were traced to a Comcast account registered to a member of Hitzges’ family.
Hitzges, of 850 Allison Ave., is facing charges of sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility.
He is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set Friday by District Judge Ethan Ward.