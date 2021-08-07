A Washington man has been arrested in connection with Thursday’s attempted robbery of a PNC Bank branch in the city.
Mark B. Yarborough Jr. is being held without bond in Washington County jail.
Washington police were dispatched to the PNC branch at 201 Jefferson Ave. shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. Police said Yarborough entered the bank wearing all black and a black backpack, and demanded $10,000 from a teller. He reportedly told the teller “she would regret it” if he did not get the money.
According to police, Yarborough was holding rocks in his hand. The teller activated a silent alarm. Yarborough attempted to open a door leading to the teller area, and then fled the bank when he was unsuccessful.
Police found Yarborough in the 300 block of West Chestnut Street. Police said he was still holding rocks and immediately said to officers, “I did not rob the bank.”
Yarborough was arraigned Thursday on charges of attempted robbery and simple assault before District Judge Robert Redlinger.