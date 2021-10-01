A Washington man is in jail after being accused of assaulting a woman and threatening her life.
Emmanuel Pilier Cedano, 26, of 1054 Jefferson Ave., is charged with a felony for unlawful restraint of a minor, and misdemeanors of simple assault, unlawful restraint and terroristic threats.
According to police, the woman went to Pilier Cedano’s apartment Wednesday about 10 p.m. She had left the previous night because of domestic violence, and returned to collect her belongings and their 5-year-old child, police said.
According to police, Pilier Cedano punched her repeatedly in the head and face. She locked herself in the bathroom and called police, at which point Cedano allegedly threatened to kill her.
The woman told police that she feared Pilier Cedano was getting his gun.
Police found Pilier Cedano still in the apartment, and he had barricaded himself and the child in a bedroom, court documents state.
When police searched the man for weapons, he informed officers that there was a pistol in the closet.
District Judge Michael Manfredit sent Pilier Cedano to the Washington County jail on $125,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Redlinger Oct. 18 for a preliminary hearing.