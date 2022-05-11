A Washington man faces charges of attempted homicide following a shooting last week near the LeMoyne Community Center.
Martez Thomas Jr., 20, of 25 W. Katherine Ave., is accused of firing a gun multiple times at Jatorrian Bey and Javarr Thomas at about 4:45 p.m. May 3 at Lincoln Terrace, court records state.
Police said at least 10 children were playing at LeMoyne’s playground directly behind Bey and Thomas.
According to the complaint, Thomas fired the weapon from his car. He then crashed into a parked vehicle before hitting an embankment and nearly flipping the car over.
Thomas drove until his car stopped running at the intersection of Penn and East Chestnut streets.
Thomas turned himself into Washington police on Saturday. He was arraigned before District Judge Curtis Thompson, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $650,000 bond.
Thomas also faces felonies of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and 10 misdemeanors of reckless endangerment.
He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. May 20.