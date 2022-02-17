A Washington man is in jail for allegedly providing the drugs that caused a man’s overdose death in 2020.
Carlito J. Montanez-Pietzke, 26, of 143 Jollick Manor, faces felonies of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.
Chartiers Township police responded to a home in the 200 block of Valley Road for the report of an unresponsive man on July 24, 2020.
Christopher Boyd was transported to Canonsburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Boyd’s age was not provided in the complaint.
According to court records, police discovered methadone in Boyd’s bedroom. Family members told police that Montanez-Pietzke had provided a substance to Boyd.
Police said Boyd’s cellphone contained text messages between Montanez-Pietzke and Boyd.
An autopsy and toxicology test showed that Boyd died from methadone toxicity.
Montanez-Pietzke was arraigned Wednesday afternoon before District Judge James Saieva, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $250,000 bond.
Montanez-Pietzke is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Feb. 28.