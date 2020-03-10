City police arrested a Washington man Friday night after he allegedly stabbed a woman five times.
Laron Lakeye Jackson, 43, of 239 S. Lincoln St., faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 300 block of Houston Street in Washington for a domestic dispute at about 10:20 p.m. Friday.
Both Jackson and the woman were outside when police arrived. There was blood on the woman’s left arm, according to the complaint.
Jackson was highly intoxicated and arrested without incident, according to the complaint.
The victim told police she and Jackson were arguing and he was hitting her in the head.
Jackson left the residence and returned, forcing his way through the front door. He then stabbed the woman with a kitchen knife in the left hand and left side of her body, according to the complaint.
The woman was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.
Jackson was arraigned Saturday morning before District Judge Ethan Ward, who sent him to Washington County jail on $250,000 bond.