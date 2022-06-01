Washington police arrested a local man Friday night on allegations that he struck a child with his car while driving drunk and left the scene.
David Garcia, 45, of West Chestnut Street, is charged with felonies of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving death or personal injury, misdemeanors of driving under the influence, and several traffic violations.
According to court records, Garcia hit the child in the 600 block of West Chestnut Street at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police stopped Garcia near the intersection of Main and Railroad streets.
Police said Garcia smelled of alcohol. He was taken to Washington Hospital for a blood draw, and later to the Washington police department.
Court records state that Garcia claimed the child appeared in front of him and he was unable to stop his vehicle. Garcia told police he checked to make sure the child was OK and left because he was afraid.
Police did not specify the age of the child, but said the youngster suffered a compound fracture and was taken to Washington Hospital to be flown by helicopter to a hospital in Pittsburgh.
Garcia was arraigned Saturday morning before District Judge Gary Havelka, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1:15 p.m. June 8.