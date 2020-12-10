A Washington man was among 30 members of the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club who were indicted on federal drug and firearms charges.
Dominic Quarture, 52, of Washington, was listed among the suspects accused of distributing large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine between August 2018 and November, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady in Pittsburgh said Wednesday.
“With the arrests of 30 members and associates of the Pittsburgh chapter of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, including higher-ranking members, we have disrupted their criminal organization and made Western Pennsylvania safer,” Brady said.
The arrests stem from federal raids Tuesday on more than a dozen locations, including the Pagan’s clubhouse in McKees Rocks.