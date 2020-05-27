A Washington man was found dead of an apparent suicide Wednesday afternoon in Mingo Creek County Park following a massive two-day search of the area.
Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said Zachary T. Dickinson, 30, was pronounced dead at 2:05 p.m. in the park in Nottingham Township.
A search party discovered Dickinson's body at 1 p.m., said Tony Andronas, chief deputy sheriff in Washington County.
While the cause and manner of death were pending, Warco said his office was investigating the case as a suicide.
The Pennsylvania National Guard joined state police and deputy sheriffs from two counties in searching for the man, whose vehicle was located Tuesday in the park.
"Thank goodness we're getting so much help," Andronas said during the search.
The search began about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after the sheriff's department received a call from a person who was familiar with Dickinson's intentions, Andronas said.
It was called off at 10 p.m. and resumed at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 2,600-acre park.
Andronas said Dickinson's cellphone also was traced to the park.
Deputy sheriffs in Greene County also participated in the search as well as canines from various locations.