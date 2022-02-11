A Washington man is in jail after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots out of his car window in Peters Township.
Dean Dominic Dapra Jr., 33, of 55 Campbell Ave., faces a felony charge of aggravated assault, and misdemeanors of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and disorderly conduct.
According to Peters Township police, at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers sitting in a parking lot in the 200 block of East McMurray Road heard three “pops” that sounded like gunfire.
John Wastchak, the victim in the case, pulled into that same parking lot soon after. Wastchak told police a driver had fired three shots at him and continued driving east on East McMurray.
Police were unable to locate the vehicle. Wastchak later told officers the driver, later identified as Dapra, was driving behind him without any lights on.
Dapra then allegedly pulled up beside Wastchak and began yelling obscenities. Wastchak told police Dapra partially blocked the exit to East McMurray Road and spit on the hood of his vehicle.
Both continued onto East McMurray. Wastchak, following behind, flashed his headlights at Dapra, whose headlights were still turned off. Wastchak then heard gunshots and thought Dapra was shooting at him, according to court documents.
Police found shell casings along East McMurray, and with Wastchak’s description were able to track the vehicle to a home in the 100 block of Janis Drive.
Dapra initially told police he had a road rage incident because a driver cut him off in a parking lot, but claimed to not remember firing his gun.
He later admitted to firing a pistol into the air, according to police. Police said Dapra hid the gun following the incident.
District Judge John Bruner sent Dapra to Washington County jail on $250,000 bond. Dapra is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Feb. 22.