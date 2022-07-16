A Washington man is facing federal charges of cyberstalking after investigators said he harassed his estranged wife.
Eric Scholl, 54, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh accusing him of placing a GPS tracking device on his wife’s vehicle and sending her harassing and intimidating electronic messages using a service to disguise his phone number.
Federal investigators said the harassment began in March 2021 following a domestic abuse incident, which prompted the woman to request protection-from-abuse order against him, and continued through this past May. Scholl is also accused of accessing online banking accounts, posting lewd content of the woman on the internet and impersonating her in messages sent to other people.
If convicted, Scholl could face one to 10 years in prison.