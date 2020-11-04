Washington police recently filed drug charges against a 35-year-old city man who was shot in the foot and leg in June.
Trey Willis, of 219 Locust Ave., arrived at Washington Hospital in the early morning of June 24 with two gunshot wounds. When police confiscated Willis’ clothing as evidence in the shooting investigation, they found pills in the pockets, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said they found four Eutylone pills and one methamphetamine pill, and Willis was charged Oct. 21 with five counts of possession of a controlled substance.
In his affidavit, Detective Daniel Rush wrote that when he asked Willis if the drugs had anything to do with the shooting that occurred at Lincoln Terrace, Willis allegedly told him, “No, I’ll take the charge for those.”
Rush said Monday that Willis’ injuries were not life-threatening. He said the shooting remains under investigation, in which Willis allegedly is not cooperating.
Rush said Willis and another person were witnesses to the shooting, but Willis would not identify the shooter to police. He said one bullet entered the apartment below them, nearly striking an 8-year-old boy asleep on a couch. Rush said the bullet struck the window behind the couch.
When contacted Monday about the shooting, Willis said Mondayhe was in the “wrong place at the wrong time” when the shooting took place.
“I don’t see it as not cooperating,” Willis said. “They’re just not satisfied. The police want there to be more, but what if I have no more to give them?”
Willis was accused of a homicide in Washington in 2005, and acquitted by a jury in 2007. He said that because of his history with Washington police and the district attorney’s office, he doesn’t trust them.
“I’m more afraid of them than I am of anything in the street,” he said.
When asked about the drug possession, Willis said that at the time of the incident, he was “dealing with a substance abuse problem.”
Last year, Willis helped organize peaceful protests on the steps of the Washington County Courthouse, demanding that police file charges against Chris Williams, the Waynesburg man accused of shooting a teen in a North Franklin Township movie theater in March 2019. He also led peaceful protests in Canonsburg on the Fourth of July.