A Washington man is facing 20 felony child pornography possession charges.
State police served a search warrant Friday at Trevor Joseph Korba’s apartment in the 200 block of North Franklin Township.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Washington man is facing 20 felony child pornography possession charges.
State police served a search warrant Friday at Trevor Joseph Korba’s apartment in the 200 block of North Franklin Township.
According to the criminal complaint, Korba, 21, uploaded the illicit material to a Dropbox account. Dropbox reported Korba’s user name to law enforcement in January.
On Friday, police discovered a cellphone containing more than 20 child pornography files, court documents state. Korba denied any knowledge of the files.
Korba was arraigned before District Judge Kelly Stewart. He was released after posting $20,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 10.
Staff writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.