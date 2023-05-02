State police arrested a Washington man Friday on 20 counts of child pornography possession.
Darion Lamar Thompson, 23, is accused of uploading multiple files containing child pornography to his Dropbox account. The company reported his account in March.
According to the criminal complaint, one of the files found on Thompson’s account depicted a girl police believe to be younger than a year old.
State police served a search warrant Friday at Thompson’s home in the 10 block of Oak Street. According to the complaint, police found Thompson in his bedroom attempting to conceal two cellphones under the bed. Police discovered child pornography on the devices, court documents state.
According to online court records, state police previously charged Thompson with felony child pornography possession in January. District Judge Kelly Stewart arraigned him on that charge March 15, and he was released after posting $10,000 bond.
Thompson was arraigned Friday afternoon before Stewart on the most recent charges. Stewart denied him bail for violating the terms of his previous bond, according to online court records.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for both sets of charges 1:45 p.m. May 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.