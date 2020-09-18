A Washington man was jailed Thursday after a search of his home produced a large amount of crack, marijuana and money.
The Washington County Drug Task Force arrested Brian K. Kelly, 38, following the 6:10 a.m. search of his residence at 1131 Sycamore St., court records show.
Kelly allegedly attempted to destroy the drugs by tossing them into a washing machine when investigators arrived at his home, according to charging documents.
He later admitted to selling drugs from his home and that the $13,000 seized in the raid were profits from the sales, the affidavit alleges.
Kelly is charged with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and tampering with evidence.
District Judge Robert Redlinger sent him to Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.