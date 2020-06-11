A Washington man was arrested on accusations he set fire last month to a donation container outside of a thrift store that benefits a homeless shelter.
City police charged the suspect, Joseph Jankowski Jr., 29, with arson and reckless burning relating to the May 31 fire at City Mission Hidden Treasures at 382 W. Chestnut St. in Washington.
Jankowski was accused of calling Washington County 911 to report the 12:26 a.m. fire that also damaged the south side of the metal building and sent smoke into the store.
He allegedly told police at the scene that he noticed the fire while walking nearby and made an attempt to put it out, but only succeeding in causing the flames to grow, charging documents indicate.
Video surveillance shows Jankowski walking to that side of the building about 12:15 a.m. and stay there until a flicker of flames appeared in the bin, police stated in the affidavit. The video also showed that he did nothing to try to put the fire out.
Jankowski, of 649 Broad St., is in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger. He also is being held on a parole detainer.