A Washington man faces multiple charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager last month.
Shaliek Rashaud Cox, 20, was charged by North Strabane Township police Wednesday with felonies of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.
According to the criminal complaint, Cox is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old at the Comfort Inn on Meadowlands Boulevard on July 16.
Police obtained surveillance footage from the hotel that corroborates the allegations, court paperwork states.
Cox was arraigned Wednesday afternoon before District Judge Michael Manfredi, who released him on $100,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 12.
