A Washington man was accused of taking possession of boxes holding 22 pounds of marijuana that were delivered Friday by the U.S. Postal Service to a porch in Chartiers Township.
The suspect, Shawn Michael McMasters, 25, of 670 Henderson Ave., was released after posting his $200,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward, Washington County jail records show.
Police said McMasters was arrested after picking up the packages at 1250 Henderson Ave. following an investigation launched by postal inspectors who had earlier intercepted the two priority-mail packages.
A federal search warrant was authorized to open the boxes, each of which contained 11 pounds of the drug, investigators alleged in charging documents.
Investigators then put 1250 Henderson under surveillance after the boxes were delivered there Friday.
State police accused McMasters of arriving at the house in a Ford Explorer about 1 p.m. and placing the boxes into the rear of the vehicle.
He was arrested a short time later in a traffic stop with officers surrounding the vehicle.
He was charged with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession.