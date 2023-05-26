A Washington man faces multiple charges in the sexual assault of a patient at a Peters Township nursing home.
Peters police charged Daniel Joseph Libert, 67, Wednesday with misdemeanors of indecent assault, stalking, indecent exposure and open lewdness.
According to the complaint, Libert was also a patient at Peters Township Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 113 West McMurray Road, where the alleged incidents took place.
Police were called to the facility on May 11 when a staff member witnessed Libert inappropriately touching another patient, according to court documents.
The staff member already had suspicions, as the patient previously said she did not like being around Libert, but did not explain why.
According to the complaint, the woman told police that Libert had exposed himself to her on multiple occasions since the beginning of the month.
Libert was arraigned Wednesday afternoon before District Judge Phillippe Melograne, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. June 6.
