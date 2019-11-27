A Washington man faces numerous charges for child pornography after investigators with the attorney general’s office traced the illicit material to his home.
Matthew Alan Thompson, 52, of 1032 Fayette St., was arraigned on 16 charges of possession of child pornography Tuesday morning before District Judge David Mark. He also received additional charges of distribution of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.
He was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.
According to the criminal complaint, in October, investigators were able to download three videos of child pornography from an IP address that was traced to Thompson’s home.
Agents with the attorney general’s office, the Department of Homeland Security and Washington police served a search warrant at his residence on Nov. 13. Thompson was not home at the time, but a laptop was found that contained at least one file of child pornography, the complaint said.
Thompson was away for work at the time, and spoke with investigators on the phone from a rest stop in North Carolina, according to the complaint.
In the phone call, he allegedly admitted that he started to look for child pornography “out of curiosity” and “could not believe it was so accessible.”
Thompson met with Homeland Security Agents at the rest stop and turned over electronic devices, including a laptop, that were in his possession.
A forensic examination of the laptop found at Thompson’s home found additional child pornography, including 17 videos and 11 images.