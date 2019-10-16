A Washington man was arrested Tuesday after attempting to hit an officer with a stolen vehicle and then leading police on a chase.
Walter Maryland, 50, faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing and attempting to elude, receiving stolen property, accidents involving damage to attending vehicles and reckless driving.
A 1990 Toyota Corolla was reported stolen to East Washington Police Monday. A South Strabane officer discovered the car at Tanger Outlets at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Maryland approached the vehicle, ignoring the officer's attempts to stop him. Police said he got into the vehicle and accelerated toward the officer. Maryland hit a parked South Strabane police car and then fled toward Racetrack Road.
Maryland struck an occupied vehicle on Tanger Boulevard before getting on Interstate 79 northbound. He attempted to take the Houston exit, but crashed into another occupied vehicle, leaving the Corolla disabled.
Maryland fled into the woods on foot and was arrested minutes later by South Strabane police. He suffered injuries and was taken to Washington Hospital for evaluation.
Police said he had an active arrest warrant from the Washington County Adult Probation Office.
South Strabane police were assisted by state police, North Strabane police, East Washington police, Chartiers Township police, the North Strabane Fire Department and Canonsburg EMS.