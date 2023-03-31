Washington police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly made threats against the life of Washington County President Judge John F. DiSalle.
Gerald Allen Gregg, 57, of Washington, faces a felony charge of retaliation against a prosecutor or judicial official, and a misdemeanor of terroristic threats.
According to the criminal complaint, police were advised shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday to be on the lookout for a black Jeep Rubicon. Police found the vehicle, which was being operated by Gregg, and pulled him over on Allison Avenue. Police found that Gregg had a suspended driver’s license.
According to the complaint, a witness reported that earlier Gregg had been screaming threats about wanting to kill DiSalle outside of the courthouse.
Gregg was initially released by police. The district attorney’s office contacted Washington police later Thursday to inform them of a Monday incident in which Gregg approached a county employee outside of the courthouse and made statements about a case that “made him crazy.” Police did not specify the nature of his comments.
According to the complaint, police believe Gregg was referring to homicide charges filed against him in November 2003. He was later acquitted of those charges.
Gregg was arraigned Thursday afternoon before District Judge James Saieva, who sent him to the Washington County jail without bond. Online court records indicate he was denied bond due to having violated his parole.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 10.
