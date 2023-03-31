Washington police arrested a man accused of robbing a woman of cash and bank cards at knifepoint.
Adam Sykora, 38, of Washington, is facing felonies of robbery and aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanors of reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 4:21 a.m. Wednesday, the woman arrived at Sykora’s residence in the 400 block of Second Street. Sykora pointed a knife at the woman before taking about $100 and several bank cards, according to police.
When officers arrived at Sykora’s apartment, police said he was still armed with a knife and pointed it toward officers before attempting to flee, but was quickly taken into custody.
Police found the woman’s bank cards in his home, according to the complaint.
Sykora was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Gary Havelka, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 26.
