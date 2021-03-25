A Washington man is facing charges he conspired with his son to steal a car that reportedly was used in two shootings in January, one of which killed a city man.
Sidney Skadell Sadler, 55, also is expected to be arraigned Thursday on charges filed by Washington police of drug possession with intent to deliver, online court records show.
Police accuse Sidney Sadler of luring Thomas Muscarella to 719 Fayette St. where they were met by Zackory “Sid’s Kid” Sadler, court records indicate.
Muscarella told police Zackory Sadler stole everything from his pockets, including the keys to his 2013 BMW. The Sadlers left and returned, allowing Muscarella to grab his keys from the ignition.
He accused Zackory Sadler, 36, of Donora, of again stealing the car keys, that he didn’t fight back because he was outnumbered and feared for his life.
Zackory Sadler was driving a stolen 2013 BMW Jan. 26 when he was accused of shooting and killing Darnell “Cuddy” Brown, 41, of Washington, in a parking lot on Highland Avenue in Washington.
The same car was seen in Donora that afternoon when Keilone Preston was shot in the leg and foot at Zackory Sadler’s residence on Heslep Avenue.
Zackory Sadler also was charged in that shooting, but will not be prosecuted because he died the following month in Wheeling, W.Va. A cause of his death has yet to be made public.
The circumstances involving his father’s drug case were withheld Wednesday by the office of District Judge Robert Redlinger.
Sidney Sadler is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
Meanwhile, a Monessen man was arrested by state police March 13 on charges he possessed 54 bricks of heroin and three bundles of the drug during a traffic stop in Rostraver Township, police said.
Police said the case against Rashawn Taylor Daine Ford, 25, led them to an area hotel room where investigators seized an additional 150 bricks of heroin, more than $8,600 and a firearm.
Police stopped Ford March 13 on the Vance Deicas Memorial Highway and launched the drug investigation after learning he had been accused of a violent crime and the trooper’s knowledge of drug activity and shootings in the nearby Monessen and Donora areas, court records show.
Ford is free on $75,000 bond.