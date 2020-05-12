Parents of students entering kindergarten in the fall at Washington Park Elementary need to call 724-223-5150 and make an appointment for May 18, 19, or 20 to bring their child for registration and a brief assessment of the child’s skills.
Most parents will already have received a packet from the school and should have it completed for the appointment. Only one parent and one student per family should attend the appointment, both wearing masks. Groups of several parents and children will be sharing appointment times from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m., in keeping with approved COVID-19 guidelines from the governor.
Parents will need the child’s birth certificate, immunization information, and three forms of proof of family residence, such as a parent's driver’s license or identification, utility bills, lease, or other similar form of proof of address.