Each year, on the first Friday in December, downtown Washington transforms into a winter wonderland that exudes Christmas holiday cheer.
And Friday’s annual Christmas Parade and Cricket Holiday Market proved to be no exception.
Updated: December 3, 2022 @ 1:42 am
Parade-goers lined Main Street well before 7 p.m., when firetrucks, floats and marching bands made their way through town.
“We like to come down and watch the parade. We love the old, hometown feel, and Christmas starting,” said Jenna Fulmer of Washington, who attends the parade annually with her family. “And we like seeing Santa.”
At the Holiday Market, sponsored by Cricket and the Observer-Reporter at the Community Pavilion on South Main Street, visitors were delighted by shopping, food, children’s activities – Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus ware seated in comfy chairs to greet children and listen to their Christmas wishes – and live holiday entertainment.
“I’m excited for the night before Christmas because in the morning we get our presents,” said Sadie Stockdale, 6, of Houston, who waited in line to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus with her 3-month-old sister Sydney and their parents, Halsey and Brian.
Food trucks provided delicious snacks, foods and hot beverages, and for the first time, a biergarten was featured.
Horse-drawn carriages, decorated with holiday lights, whisked couples and families through downtown.
Tom Queen, a retired Trinity School District science teacher, stepped lightly through the crowds, playing festive music on his accordion. The self-taught musician has been performing just for fun at Washington’s Christmas festivities for decades.
“It’s the start of Christmas for me,” he said, smiling. “This is what it’s all about.”
During the parade – which included more than 80 units – festive floats represented a number of churches, nonprofits, businesses and local organizations. Emergency services vehicles also joined in the fun, adding Christmas-colored lights and wreaths to the front of ambulances and fire engines.
“The reaction from the community is really exciting. This event is for the city, and it’s so important that the community is involved,” said Shana Brown, Main Street Manager for the Washington Business District Authority.
Brown noted that several local businesses and restaurants remained open for shoppers and diners throughout the holiday market and parade.
Washington and Trinity high school bands, their instruments strung with lights, performed Christmas carols to the crowd’s delight.
Craig Iddings of Washington Borough, his son, Leo, 5, and a family friend, Isla Delaney, 7, watched the parade for the first time.
“We usually miss it, but we made it a point to come and see it this year,” said Iddings, noting the temperature in the mid-40s made it a pleasant night to watch a parade and walk around the Holiday Market.
Staff writer
