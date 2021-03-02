A Washington County judge recently granted a petition from the Washington Area Humane Society to receive either full forfeiture or the cost of care for 206 animals seized from Donora and Monessen residences in 2019.
Christie Dee Harr, 42, of Donora, is facing criminal charges relating to cruelty to animals after the 182 cats, three dogs, 18 chickens and two mice that were seized in October 2019. According to court records, the animals were “deprived of food, clean water, medical care, and were kept in unsanitary and inhumane conditions.”
In the Feb. 9 civil ruling, Judge Katherine Emery wrote, “The court finds that the lack of care caused pain and suffering to the animals and imperiled their life.”
While the criminal case is still pending in Common Pleas Court, the WAHS filed the civil suit requesting the cost of care for the animals, which has grown to more than $1.1 million. According to Kelly Proudfit, humane society executive director, the cost of care per animal per day for boarding is about $14, but many of the cats needed costly medical treatment, too.
“Most of them needed full dental extractions and a lot of other care,” she said.
Proudfit said the organization knew going into the search warrant that they wouldn’t be able to take on the costs involved in “what we considered a large-scale, severe neglect case.” That’s why they partnered with the national Humane Society of the United States, which offered volunteers, transport vehicle and funding for medical care, Proudfit said.
Emery ruled in favor of the WAHS, allowing Harr to make monthly payments of $3,700 over the next 25 years. If the cost of care isn’t paid, according to the order, Harr must completely forfeit all animals seized that day.
Proudfit said the petition wasn’t necessarily about getting the money, as she doubt’s they’ll see a penny of it.
“The goal was to get her to forfeit the animals,” Proudfit said. “Our only goal is to get these animals the medical treatment they need and get them adopted out.”
Proudfit said a large population of the seized animals have been adopted already. She said that there were several which Harr refused to sign over to the WAHS.
“Animals are evidence when they’re seized,” Proudfit said. “They’re property that has to be held until there’s a hearing. When they’re not signed over, those costs of care build and build.”
Proudfit said she’s not sure when the preliminary hearing for the criminal case will be held, but she’s hopeful Emery’s order in the civil suit will be enough to give them ownership over the remaining animals. According to the order, that forfeiture would give the WAHS all rights over the animals including “the right to immediately place the animals for adoption, or to euthanizing the animal if necessary to alleviate the animal’s suffering.”
“Some of them have serious medical issues, and adoption isn’t always the best option for them,” Proudfit said. “We’re going to fight for every last animal in this case.”