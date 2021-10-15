Washington Jr./Sr. High School is partnering with UPMC Childrens Hospital’s Ronald McDonald Care Mobile to offer free medical screenings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, in the school parking lot at 201 Allison Ave., Washington.
Registration will run until 1:30 p.m. Please call 412-352-1059 for registration.
All services provided are free, and there are no out-of-pocket expenses.
Services offered include: adolescent health care; asthma care, including inhaler and spacer education; fluoride dental varnish; food and nutrition education; health and safety education; immunizations; lead and hemoglobin screenings; pediatric primary care; referrals for specialty care; routine physical exams; sexual health care, including contraception, menstrual issues and STI screenings; sick child visits; vision screenings; well-child and infant care; and WIC form assistance.
The mobile van is open to all students and children in the community. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to be seen in the van.