Old Main on the campus of Washington & Jefferson College

Recognizing that its current published tuition price of $49,650 could be a barrier for prospective students, Washington & Jefferson College is taking the step of dropping it by more than $22,000, or 44.4%.

Starting in the 2023-24 academic year, the tuition price will be $27,605, making it more accessible in searches and more competitive with both private and public institutions.

