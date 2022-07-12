Washington & Jefferson College has been recognized for its commitment to career development by Colleges of Distinction (COD), a national organization that recognizes distinguished institutions for student engagement, teaching, community, and outcomes.
The college was awarded the Career Development Colleges of Distinction badge for emphasizing integrated career exploration, accessible programs and training, career-centered staff, assessments, and employer relations in its services and programs, which are largely supported by its Center for Professional Pathways.
“In the Center for Professional Pathways, we view career exploration as an iterative process of exploration, assessment, deep reflection, and informed goal setting,” said Vivienne Felix, the associate dean of students and director of the center. “We also work directly with students to understand their goals and aspirations and align those visions with workforce demands.”
The center provides each student with a student success network comprising a student success consultant, faculty advisers, career pathways experts and co-curricular mentors who support experiential learning through internships and other pre-professional opportunities.
Students also can craft their own academic experience through the college-funded Magellan Project – a program that offers students unique ways to approach research and learning through travel.
These resources, in conjunction with a comprehensive liberal arts education and institutional emphasis on co-curricular opportunities, help W&J fulfill its promise of professional readiness.
At W&J, 88% of students complete an internship or other professional experience while at the college, and after graduation, 97% of students accept employment offers or are accepted into graduate school, with 68% employed and 29% continuing their education.
Colleges of Distinction was created in 2000 to help students and their parents navigate the overwhelming process of selecting the right school and has been recognizing excellence in institutions of higher learning for more than 20 years.