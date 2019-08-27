Washington High School will hold an event Saturday in memory of a former student who was killed three weeks ago in the Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting.
The celebration of Nicholas Cumer’s life will begin at 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium and include a vigil for the 25-year-old. Cumer, a graduate student in the cancer care program at St. Francis University in Loretto, was a member of Wash High’s 2012 class.
He was in the last week of an internship with Maple Tree Cancer Alliance when the Aug. 4 massacre at a Dayton bar took his and eight other people’s lives.
The event is open to the public. School district officials said videotaping will not be allowed inside of the event at the request of Cumer’s family.