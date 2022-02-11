Both the Washington Health System and the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pa. announced Thursday that Washington Hospital employees have voted to ratify a new contract.
Nearly 300 workers represented by the SEIU voted to authorize a strike notice if they could not come to terms before the previous contract expired Jan. 31.
In a statement, WHS said the contract, which was ratified Monday, is a three-year agreement.
“Washington Health System is pleased to have reached an agreement with SEIU Healthcare of Pa. This agreement affirms Washington Health Systems’ mission of providing great patient care for the community while supporting our team members by providing them with a very competitive wage and benefit package,” the statement reads.
WHS Marketing Manager Stephanie Wagoner declined to comment further.
The SEIU wrote in a statement the contract was achieved with its members, “taking no concessions.”
“The bargaining unit, consisting of nearly 300 caregivers, dietary and environmental service workers, maintenance persons and other support staff, went into negotiations focused on improving their working conditions and to begin solving the staffing crisis that has devastated the hospital and the Washington community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement reads.
The SEIU did not comment further on the specifics on the contract.
Previously, the union had said it’s members were looking for better pay, improved working conditions and more recruiting tools to combat staffing shortages.