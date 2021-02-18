A man who was wanted for a homicide last month in Washington and a separate shooting in Donora was discovered dead Thursday in a relative's residence in Wheeling, W.Va.
Washington police Chief Robert Wilson said his department was still investigating the case to determine if anyone had helped Zackory James Sadler evade capture following the Jan. 26 murder.
Sadler, 36, of Donora, was accused of shooting and killing Darnell “Cuddy” Brown, 41, of Washington, in a parking lot on Highland Avenue in front of the mother of one of his children.
Police in Donora said Sadler shot Keilone Preston in the leg and foot later that day in a residence on Heslep Avenue while Preston was in bed with Sadler's former girlfriend, court records indicate.
Sadler was charged in the Donora case with attempted homicide.
Online court records showed Thursday that the Washington homicide case was dismissed due to the suspect's death.
Wilson said he was awaiting the cause of Sadler's death.
Wheeling police declined Thursday to comment on the case.