A Washington home was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to 801 1/2 Biddle Way at about 1 p.m. Washington fire Chief Chris Richer described it as a “hoarding situation,” and said there was not much room for firefighters to maneuver inside. According to Richer, crews had the fire knocked down within a half-hour of arriving on scene. Richer said they are not aware if anyone was home when the fire started. The state police fire marshal is investigating the cause.

