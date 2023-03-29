A Washington home was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to 801 1/2 Biddle Way at about 1 p.m. Washington fire Chief Chris Richer described it as a “hoarding situation,” and said there was not much room for firefighters to maneuver inside. According to Richer, crews had the fire knocked down within a half-hour of arriving on scene. Richer said they are not aware if anyone was home when the fire started. The state police fire marshal is investigating the cause.
Washington home destroyed in fire
Jon Andreassi
Staff writer
