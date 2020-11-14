Every Veterans Day for the past 10 years, Washington High School has held a special community program to honor and remember area veterans for their service. This year, however, COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the special assembly and program, but students still found a way through the social studies department to honor veterans. American flags were sold to students, faculty and staff who wished to recognize a friend or relative who served in the military. Students sold 103 flags and raised $400, which will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project. Students placed the flags around the high school on Allison Avenue and across from the district’s central office, down Hallam Avenue, for Veterans Day. The flags will then be given to their buyers with the recognition tag attached. Teachers and students look forward to resuming the traditional Veterans Day program next year, but the alternative this year proved to be a lesson in thanks and sharing through the flag project.
