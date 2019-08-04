A graduate of Washington High School was among the nine people who were killed early Sunday in a mass shooting at a Dayton, Ohio, bar.
Nicholas P. Cumer, 25, was a graduate student at St. Francis University in Loretto and was fulfilling a school-related internship in Dayton when he was killed, the university president said.
"We join the nation in mourning Nicholas, alongside all of the victims of this tragedy," university president Malachi Van Tassell stated online in a message to students Sunday afternoon.
Cumer was enrolled in the university's cancer care graduate program, and also earned his undergraduate degree at St. Francis, the school said.
Rueben Brock, an assistant professor of psychology at California University of Pennsylvania, memorialized Cumer on Facebook, saying it was heartbreaking to hear about the man's death.
"This is just awful. Nick was a good kid," Brock stated in his post. "This feels different when it's someone you know."
Twenty-seven people also were injured when the gunman, Connor Betts, 24, of Bellbrook, Ohio, opened fire shortly after 1 a.m. on Ned Peppers Bar in the city's historic district.
Betts, who was wearing armor at the time, was shot and killed by police at the scene.
Cumer was a 2012 graduate of Washington High School.
He was one week shy of completing his internship at Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, a nonprofit organization specializing in improving the quality of life of cancer victims while focusing on spiritual and physical health, the group stated on its Facebook page.
Cumer was among three of the organization's trainers who were shot; two of whom are expected to make full recoveries, Maple Tree stated.
Maple Tree said it had offered Cumer a full-time job last week.